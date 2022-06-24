Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

