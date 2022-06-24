Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 690 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $6,009,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

