Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 2,127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.