Family Legacy Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

