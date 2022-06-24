Family Legacy Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.1% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.11.

AJG opened at $160.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.