Family Legacy Inc. Buys New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 53.2% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna by 45.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

NYSE CI opened at $259.68 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.96 and a 200-day moving average of $241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.