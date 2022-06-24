FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $402.22.

FDS stock opened at $388.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.34. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $326.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

