Evercore ISI Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

