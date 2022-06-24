Evercore ISI Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.07.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
