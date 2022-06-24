Evercore ISI Analysts Give KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) a $425.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.00.

KLA stock opened at $320.66 on Monday. KLA has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 25.5% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of KLA by 37.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

