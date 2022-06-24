ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stock Position Increased by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

