Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-$14.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.55-$3.61 EPS.

NYSE:ESS opened at $259.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.47.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

