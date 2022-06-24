Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 2,000 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,800.00.

Shares of TSE ERF traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.72. 1,690,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.3770201 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.05.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

