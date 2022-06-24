Empty Set Dollar (ESD) One Day Volume Hits $159.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $159.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00065867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.