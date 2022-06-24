Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 2.6%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 1,758,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,153,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.70 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.31. The firm has a market cap of £64.36 million and a PE ratio of -23.11.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

