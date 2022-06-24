Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $877,411.33

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $877,411.33 and approximately $7,850.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039246 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,461,299 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.