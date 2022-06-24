Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Shares Down 10.9%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
About Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)
