Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ELMD opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.59. Electromed has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.85.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.