EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given a $185.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.56.

NYSE EGP opened at $157.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.65. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

