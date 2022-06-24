e-Gulden Market Cap Reaches $950,536.15 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $950,536.15 and approximately $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00264178 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 162.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005156 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,007 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,850 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

