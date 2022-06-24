Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.67

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and traded as low as $12.51. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 114,153 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG)
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.