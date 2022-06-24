Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.67

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and traded as low as $12.51. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 114,153 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 299,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 90,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

