DRIFE Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. DRIFE has a market cap of $676,119.14 and $27,770.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DRIFE has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DRIFE

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,050,996 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

