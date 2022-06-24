Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.62

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 4400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 410 ($5.02) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

