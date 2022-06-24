Diversified LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield University acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,701,000.

VOO traded up $7.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.77. 253,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,244. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

