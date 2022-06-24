Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

