Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Performance Advisors LLP cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAS opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.