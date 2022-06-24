Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of APPS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,846,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,653,000 after buying an additional 155,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

