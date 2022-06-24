Digital Fitness 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,884.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $161,884.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,164,427 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.