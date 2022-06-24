DIGG Price Tops $2,640.01 on Top Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $2,640.01 or 0.12351015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $17,351.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013915 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.