Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,159.33 ($50.95).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,535.50 ($43.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,729.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,771.19.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($43.13) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,135.17). Insiders have bought a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

