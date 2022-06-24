Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.89) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.74) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.66 ($19.64) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.04.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

