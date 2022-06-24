David Hugo Anderson Sells 1,127 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NWN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 767,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,550. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $208,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

