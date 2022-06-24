Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 166,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $254.77. 24,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

