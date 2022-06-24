Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.11. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

