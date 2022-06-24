DA Davidson Cuts ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Price Target to $12.00

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.88.
About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.