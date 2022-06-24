DA Davidson Cuts ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Price Target to $12.00

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

