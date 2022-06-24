DA Davidson Analysts Give Yext (NYSE:YEXT) a $6.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

YEXT opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $646.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,947 shares of company stock valued at $278,436 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

