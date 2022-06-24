Curve DAO Token Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003902 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $441.59 million and $165.50 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,054.11 or 0.95000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,771,436,904 coins and its circulating supply is 536,158,566 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.