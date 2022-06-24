Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 Sells 29,631 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 29,631 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $385,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,262. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $18,842,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

