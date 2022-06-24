Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 Sells 29,631 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 29,631 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $385,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,262. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.17.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $18,842,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.