Credits Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $87,440.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.