Cowen Boosts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $50.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

NYSE:EVH opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.