Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 80520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

COVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($45.26) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($75.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Covestro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Covestro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.