Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

GLW stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 204,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,916. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

