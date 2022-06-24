Cormark Lowers Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$4.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$3.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.23 million and a PE ratio of -17.20.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

