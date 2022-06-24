Cormark Lowers Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$4.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$3.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.23 million and a PE ratio of -17.20.
