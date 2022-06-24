Corbenic Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

NYSE:APD opened at $242.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

