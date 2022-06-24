Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

