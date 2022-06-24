Corbenic Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Corbenic Partners LLC reduced its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $83.78 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

