Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.89.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $11.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.67. 5,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.69 and its 200-day moving average is $384.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $297.34 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

