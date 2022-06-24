Cook Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00109639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013818 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

