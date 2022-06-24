Contrasting Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) & Its Competitors

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eliem Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eliem Therapeutics N/A -37.56% -26.91% Eliem Therapeutics Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.29% -9.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eliem Therapeutics N/A -$47.48 million -0.83 Eliem Therapeutics Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.67

Eliem Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eliem Therapeutics. Eliem Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eliem Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eliem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eliem Therapeutics Competitors 2628 12322 38458 607 2.69

Eliem Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 585.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 117.45%. Given Eliem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eliem Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Eliem Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Eliem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops preclinical pipeline programs, such as Kv7 Program for pain, epilepsy, and depression; and Anxiolytic for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

