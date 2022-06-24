Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Set at $78.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Continental Resources stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Continental Resources by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

