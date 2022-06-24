Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

NYSE:CLR opened at $64.22 on Friday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.75.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Continental Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,893,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

